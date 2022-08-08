Cafe 28 opens in Leesburg

Cafe 28, owned and operated by Lauren Arnold, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting with the Highland County Chamber of Commerce, family, friends and members of the community on Aug. 2.

Located at 8 E. Main St. in Leesburg, the business offers coffee, beverages, breakfast, lunches and more.

Cafe 28 opened for business in March 2022 and is currently open Tuesday through Saturday from 6 a.m. until 3 p.m. Online ordering is available. Cafe 28 is also available to rent out for private events such as baby showers, bridal parties and other small gatherings.

Cafe 28 Facebook page

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

