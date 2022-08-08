WILMINGTON —Highland County’s representative — Filo Beddoe — was chosen as the winner Friday night in the inaugural Battle of the Bands held on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington.

The other bands were Sean Poole & Buckin’ Country representing Fayette County and Reeking Havoc from Clinton County. The event is supposed to an annual contest that will rotate between the three counties.

Friday’s crowd was large and the rain held off, event organizers said.

Executive directors from each local tourism bureaus collaborated and each selected a band to represent their county.

Filo Beddoe specialized in blasting out tunes that worked the crowd into a dancing frenzy.

Reeking Havoc, representing Clinton County, performed a high-energy show with a variety of rock, country/rock and pop.

Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy of Fayette County played traditional country, ’90s country, blues and southern rock.

“The Clinton County Convention and Visitors Bureau is thrilled to partner with the Visitors Bureau of Highland County and Fayette Travel and Tourism to engage our communities collaboratively,” Clinton County CVB Executive Director Susan Valentine-Scott previously said. “We are excited to have some fun while we have developed a great event that cross markets part of Southwest Ohio.”

The opening ceremony began at 7 p.m., the first band took the stage about 7:30 p.m., and each band performed about 45 minutes.

The event was free to the public and included food trucks.

The winning band received a rotating trophy.

Members of Filo Beddoe are pictured Friday after winning the inaugural Battle of the Bands in Wilmington. Visitors Bureau of Highland County Executive Director Jamie Wheeler is pictured at the far right. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_filo-beddoe.jpg Members of Filo Beddoe are pictured Friday after winning the inaugural Battle of the Bands in Wilmington. Visitors Bureau of Highland County Executive Director Jamie Wheeler is pictured at the far right. Courtesy photo

Filo Beddoe tops bands from Clinton, Fayette counties in fan vote