2022 fair books available

The 2022 Highland County Fair Book, plus a separate brochure detailing the fair schedule, have been published by The Times-Gazette and are now available at the Senior Fair Board Office at the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro.

There is no charge for the book or the brochure.

“I’d like to congratulate the fair board on the fair’s 75th anniversary and appreciate them giving us the opportunity to do this fair book,” Times-Gazette Media Sales Director Sharon Hughes said.

Advertisers that made the fair book possible include: FRS Transportation, Southern Ohio Retro Foam, Good News Gathering, Great Oaks, Merchants National Bank, Pike Natural Gas, Elite Roofing, First State Bank, H & R Block, Highland District Hospital, Wilkin Heating & Air, Carr Farms, United Producers, Hunter Meats, Higgins Construction, Kibler Lumber, Duncan’s Engine Service, Highland County Chamber of Commerce, Highland County Travel & Tourism, State Farm Scott Faulconer, National Cooperative Bank, The Cabin, Imagine That Tool Rental, Southern State Community College, 4 Them We Fight, The Laurels, Rent-2-Own, Greater Tomorrow Health, Hillsboro Tool Rental, Griffith Garden, Magulac’s Tire, Fayette Veterinary, Morris and Sons, Shafer Heating & Cooling, Walker Real Estate, Acute Care, Chatfield College, Jack’s Equipment, Peters Heating & Cooling, Ohio Asphaltic Limestone, Cliff’s Repair, Precision AG, VFW Post 9094, Rick’s Body Shop, Sue Boone Realty, Grooms & Son, Sitterle Insurance, Westview Motors, Wilmington Savings Bank, RIP’S Farm Center, Don Fender Realty, PMG-Adena, Halterman Equipment, Top Dog AG, Jerry Haag Motors, Southern Hills Bank, Seal Tite, Dominos Pizza and Nutrien Ag Solutions.

Those that advertised in the brochure included: Amatha Farrens, Merchants National Bank, FRS Transportation, Quality Accounting, Highland District Hospital, Kratzer’s Pharmacy, The Laurels, Wilkin Heating, Ohio Asphaltic Limestone, Buckley Bros., Magulac’s, Sue Boone, Tom Pitzer and Adient.

This is a picture of the 2022 Highland County Fair Book and fair brochures that are now available. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the current version of the fair.

Books and brochures were published by The Times-Gazette