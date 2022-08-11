SSCC holding auditions for ‘steel Magnolias’

SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the fall production of “Steel Magnolias” by Robert Harling.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

The play is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for 40 years”); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.”

Those interested in auditioning should prepare and memorize a comedic one- to two-minute monologue and schedule an audition slot at www.sscctheatre.com Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview during the day of auditions. No scheduling appointment is needed.

If interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, contact Director Rainee Angles ([email protected]) to schedule an alternate audition date prior to Aug. 26.

“Steel Magnolias” will be performed November 4-6.

For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedule, visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.