It is back-to-school time

It’s back-to-school time in the school districts throughout Highland County. The Fairfield Local School District started classes Wednesday, Aug. 10, and classes will begin next week for the other districts in the county.

High school and middle school students at the Fairfield Local School District are in class from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and elementary students have class from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kindergarten through fifth-graders and sixth and ninth-graders in the Lynchburg-Clay School District go back to school Wednesday, Aug. 17, and the rest of the high school and middle school students return Thursday, Aug. 18. Elementary students at Lynchburg-Clay will attend classes from 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. The middle school students in the district will have class from 7:30 a.m. to 2:17 p.m., and high school students in the district will be in class from 7:36 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

All of Hillsboro City Schools will begin classes Wednesday, Aug. 17 (excluding preschool and kindergarten). The elementary students will be in class from 8:55 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and middle schoolers and high school students will have classes from 7:30 a.m. to 2:21 p.m.

All schools within the Greenfield Exempted Village School District will resume Thursday, Aug. 18. Doors open at Buckskin Elementary between 8:40 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., and classes will be held from 9 a.m. to 3:40 p.m. Classes for Greenfield Elementary students will begin at 9 a.m. with first and second grade students ending at 3:40 p.m., third-graders finishing at 3:45 p.m., and fourth and fifth grade ending at 3:50 p.m. Rainsboro Elementary will open its doors at 8:40 a.m., and classes for all grades will be from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Greenfield Middle School and McClain High School will open their doors at 7:30 a.m. with classes being held from 7:40 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bright Local Schools will start the year Wednesday, Aug. 17 with Whiteoak Jr./Sr. High School opening its doors at 7 a.m. and holding classes from 7:18 a.m. to 1:55 p.m. Bright Elementary School will have classes from 8:45 a.m. to 3:15 p.m.

