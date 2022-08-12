Cash for cows, hunting at RFL, Amazing Race

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1942, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Elizabeth Irvine, the former head of the home economics department at McClain High School for the past 11 years, was appointed to the faculty of Ohio State University as an instructor in the School of Home Economics.

Ernest Ellis, the chairman of the War Bond and Stamp committee for Greenfield and Madison Township, “had the distinction” of being named the War Bond Chairman for Highland County for the month of July.

Martha Darrah, a former teacher at junior high school home arts, was appointed to replace Irvine as the head of the home arts department at McClain High School.

The vote tally for the primary election was at its “lowest ebb in many years” according to veteran party members, with only 629 going to vote from the six municipal and two township precincts.

The directors of the Leesburg Lions Club planned a dedication of the roadside park on S.R. 28 east of town as a feature of the all-day celebration that was scheduled to be held on Labor Day.

The Rand Theatre advertised multiple films including “Tarzan’s New York Adventure,” starring Johnny Weissmuller and Maureen O’Sullivan, and “A Gentleman After Dark,” starring Brian Donlevy and Miriam Hopkins.

Greenfield Fertilizer, from A. Janes and Sons, advertised they would pay cash for horses and cows for $6 and $4. respectively, and people could “Phone 94” to send them more information.

This week in 1954, The Press-Gazette reported the completion of a U.S. public health survey of milk producers and local dairy showed that residents of Hillsboro and other local communities were assured of “one of the best milk supplies in the state.”

The State Liquor Department announced that Stanley Delhart, an enforcement agent who lived in Cleveland but was assigned to the Cincinnati area and previously lived and worked in Hillsboro, was given a 30-day disciplinary suspension.

Highland County’s subdivision road funds reported the prior week that it received more than $73,000 from the state auditor from the distribution of vehicle license fees to the distribution to the townships and county.

Hunting at Rocky Fork Lake during the fall and winter was a go, according to V.W. Flickinger, the state parks chief, after new Ohio regulations were adopted for the current year.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films including “Dangerous Mission,” starring Victor Mature and Piper Laurie, and “Apache,” starring Burt Lancaster.

The Highland County Farm Bureau Cooperative Association advertised multiple types of refrigerators, including the Model FF-816 which included high-density insulation and door-shelf storage space, for $399, and the Model FF-711, a chest type refrigerator, for $379.

This week in 1970, The Press-Gazette reported that Carlene Phillips, the director of the Highland County Welfare Department, was asked by the state committee to join a separate committee being formed to help implement a simplified welfare eligibility system.

A transfer request of territory from the Bright School District to Adams County’s Ohio Valley Local was filed with the Highland County Board of Education, but the board took no formal action on the subject, with the area part of the old Carmel District.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “The Adventurers,” based on the novel, “The Adventurers,” by Harold Robbins, with the film starring Candice Bergen and Bekim Fehmiu.

Steen’s IGA Market, located at 834 S. High St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including enter-cut pork chops for 79 cents per pound and medium-size eggs for 49 cents a dozen.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported that the Hillsboro City Schools Board of Education announced the approval for 3 percent raises for the year and 2 percent raises for the next year for all 41 district employees apart from the Hillsboro superintendent and treasurer.

Beverly Lewis, the author of multiple books, was scheduled to make 22 stops across Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky to promote her new novel, “The Photograph,” with one of those stops being at the Highland County District Library in Hillsboro.

Grace Larrick, Fairfield Future Farmers of America president, and Ryan Mathews, vice president, returned from their trip to Washington, D.C. for the Washington Leadership Conference where they met with other FFA members and also visited the White House.

The third annual running of The Amazing Race of Highland County raised around $13,000 for local non-profit groups, as 113 two-person teams participated in the event.

Hillsboro City Council announced residents of the city would not be required to pay the scheduled water-sewer rate hike for the next 12 months, thanks to the city council approving another moratorium on rates.

Greenfield, with The First Presbyterian Church coordinating the event, planned to hold a Back to School Bash for students that attend school in Greenfield where they would offer free book bags as well as other school supplies and free food.

Dish Network advertised its television services, with free premium channels like HBO, Cinemax and Showtime, with “promotional prices” starting as low as $19.99 a month for 12 months.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Looking-back-logo-1.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years