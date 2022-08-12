Officials tour AGMC facility

Last week Greenfield officials toured the new wing at Adena Greenfield Medical Center (AGMC), which is on track to be completed next month.

It’s a project that will provide better services to the community it serves, according to an update provided by AGMC Administrator Josh McCoy during a city council meeting a couple months ago.

The expansion, located on the Sixth Street and Mirabeau Street sides of the property, will allow for greater efficiency, technological upgrades that will positively impact care, an addition of clinical care space, additional sub-speciality services, additional parking, and a convenience and comfort with things like a concierge service, an outdoor canopy to protect from weather, and valet service, McCoy said.

It’s something he said is exciting for the AGMC staff, but also for the community the hospital serves. The growth of the hospital will not only allow for more space and improved and expanded services, but will also likely have a positive impact on the local economy as something like a hospital expansion brings people to the community.

City manager Todd Wilkin, as well as council members Brenda Losey and Phil Clyburn, participated in the tour with McCoy, AGMC Specialty Clinic Manager Kris Donley, and Heather Wright with AGMC.

Provided everything remains on track with the construction, a grand opening will be held in the next couple months.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield officials recently visited the site of the nearly completed new wing at Adena Greenfield Medical Center. Pictured (l-r) are council chair Phil Clyburn, council member Brenda Losey, Kris Donley, Josh McCoy and Heather Wright, all with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, and Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Adena.jpg Greenfield officials recently visited the site of the nearly completed new wing at Adena Greenfield Medical Center. Pictured (l-r) are council chair Phil Clyburn, council member Brenda Losey, Kris Donley, Josh McCoy and Heather Wright, all with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, and Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin. Courtesy photo

Expansion project expected to be completed next month