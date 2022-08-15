HDH keeps women’s health care

Highland District Hospital and Highland Health Providers in Hillsboro have announce a partnership with Physicians for Women, CMH Regional Health System, and TriHealth which will secure and keep women’s health services in Highland County.

The partnership now offers local obstetrics patients an option to choose their delivery provider based on where they want to deliver — either at Clinton Memorial Hospital or Bethesda North Hospital — while receiving care throughout their pregnancy with that provider of choice at the Physicians for Women office located in Hillsboro.

“It was vitally important for both the Highland District Hospital Board of Governors and the Highland Health Providers Board of Directors to have a transition in place for obstetrics care to continue to the fullest capacity possible for our community. This partnership ensures that,” HDH President and Chief Executive Officer Tim Parry said.

When the difficult decision was made in June to end obstetrics deliveries at Highland District Hospital effective Aug. 21, 2022, work began with partners of the organization to ensure services remained available within the Highland County community.

“We are honored to help serve the Highland County community in this capacity,” said Kristin Coppage, M.D., system chief, TriHealth Women’s Services. “TriHealth has partnered with Highland for many years, so providing ongoing obstetrics services for community members is a natural next step.”

Gynecology care will continue to be offered with Dr. Brian Jolitz and Dr. Scott Stahle from Physicians for Women, and obstetrics care will be provided by Dr. Michael Clark, Dr. Lori Tucker and Linda Brackett, certified nurse midwife, who will perform deliveries at CMH Regional Health System. Dr. Ana Elisa Pantel, from TriHealth, will perform deliveries at Bethesda North Hospital. Specialized testing needed during pregnancy will still be performed locally at Highland District Hospital.

“This collaboration is transforming the way patients access care, how they receive care, and ultimately how they choose their care,” said Lance Beus, president and chief executive officer from CMH Regional Health System. “This is a very impactful moment for our rural families.”

Obstetrics patients can now call the Physicians for Women office to schedule appointments with their provider of choice at 937-393-3406.

“It is my promise to do all we can to keep women’s health services in this community. Although we’ve been faced with difficult decisions over the last few months, this new partnership is the answer to that promise,” Parry said. “We hear our community, and we are here for our community. Women and their families still have excellent choices within Highland County to receive the obstetrical and gynecological care they need.”

Information for this story was provided by Ashlee D. Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.

Hospital, Highland Health Providers team with CMH, Bethesda North