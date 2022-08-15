COVID on the rise in county

COVID-19 cases in Highland County are up, according to the New York Times COVID Tracker. The tracker said Monday that the county was seeing 23 new cases per day, which is about 53 cases per 100,000 in population.

The last time The Times-Gazette reported on COVID-19 data, which was on July 19, The New York Times COVID Tracker said the county was seeing 17 new cases per day, about 39 cases per 100,000 in population.

The tracker gave some of the latest trends for the county. It said that the community level of COVID-19 in the county is “high” based on cases and hospitalizations, according to the most recent Center for Disease Control (CDC) update on Aug. 11.

It said the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has risen in the county, but deaths have stayed about the same. It also said that the test positivity rate for the county is “very high, suggesting that cases are being significantly undercounted.”

The New York Times COVID-19 Tracker gave a COVID-19 update on Aug. 12 for the U.S. as well and said that the known number of daily cases has gone down by more than 15 percent in the last two weeks.

The tracker said cases have fallen 20 percent or more in August in more than a dozen cases, with California daily case counts “nearly twice as high a month ago as they are today. It also said the national average of 100,000 cases per day “remains an undercount.” According to the update, hospitalizations have also decreased “modestly” across the country.

However, the tracker also said “daily deaths from the virus are increasing. Nearly 500 coronavirus deaths are currently announced each day, an increase of 8 percent over the past two weeks.

In other news, Highland County’s COVID-19 case rate stood at 741.4 cases per 100,000 in population over the previous two weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health Coronavirus Dashboard, which was last updated Thursday. The case rate was above the state average of 408.6 cases per 100,000 in population over the same period, and ranks the county sixth among the state’s 88 counties in terms of the highest case rates.

In terms of vaccinations, Highland County is currently at 40.56 percent of the county’s residents that have started their vaccines, according to the ODH COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, which was last updated on Thursday. The state average for “vaccine started” is 63.55 percent.

In terms of completed vaccines, the state average is 58.91 percent, while the Highland County average is 37.57 percent.

The dashboard also said there have been 7,715 “first booster” doses and 1,383 “second booster” doses administered in the county on or after Aug. 12, to people that were already fully vaccinated.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Highland 6th in state in case rate