Greenfield council creating plan for park district

Greenfield is a step closer to realizing a parks district following the passage of legislation at Monday’s council meeting to work with OHM Advisors for the creation of a master plan.

It’s something that began a few years ago but mostly focused on Felson Park. Efforts fell away with the pandemic, but a few months ago the effort was revived with the formation of a group of volunteers to lead the process.

The master plan is to be a “comprehensive vision” for a park system in Greenfield, which encompasses not just Mitchell and Felson parks, but also the cemetery, Rucker’s Quarry, the industrial park, bike path, and even empty lots throughout the community that can be turned into green spaces to be enjoyed.

The whole idea, city manager Todd Wilkin said, is to create a parks district that will not only benefit the citizens with beautiful spaces throughout the village, but that will also draw others to Greenfield.

In other matters, recognitions were made during the meeting,which included awards and police officers being sworn-in to their positions.

Amber Beavers is the August citizen of the month. She was nominated anonymously for the work she has done the last four years with Adam’s Hope and bringing awareness to the impact of addiction. Adam’s Hope has sponsored walks since 2019 to not only honor Beaver’s brother as well as others lost to addiction, but to provide support to those affected by addiction.

The next Adam’s Hope event is happening Saturday, Aug. 27 from 12-8 p.m. Check out the Adam’s Hope Facebook page for more information. Any money raised, Beavers previously said, goes to help get people to rehab and provide hygiene products to rehab facilities.

The August employee of the month is finance director Gary Lewis, who has been with the village for more than three years. His work is something Wilkin said is rarely seen by the public, but that is vital to the public.

Two new police officers were sworn in and three others were sworn in at their new ranks at the meeting. The new patrol officers are Alex Rosado and Justin Brewer. Rosado is new to the Greenfield Police Department (GPD), but Brewer has been with Greenfield as a mechanic since 2007. Robert Hamilton has been with the GPD for more than eight years and Monday was sworn in as a sergeant. Jay Beatty has been with GPD for three years and was sworn in as a sergeant. Michael Fryer has been with GPD for five years and was sworn in as a lieutenant.

In other business, council members passed legislation creating a DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) for downtown Greenfield. The version passed Monday was revised from the initial offering following feedback from the public. Those revisions concern the times that DORA could begin on Thursdays and Fridays.

Wilkin noted in his report to council that Saturday, Aug. 20, the community will have the opportunity to recognize fallen World War II soldier Joseph Hoffman. He died at Pearl Harbor, but his remains were just identified in 2020. Go to the post on the Village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page to see more information about Hoffman and the events happening Saturday.

The village is holding a tire rodeo on Saturday, Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. to noon at the gravel lot beside the railroad tracks on South Washington Street. Those participating must provide proof of living in Greenfield by presenting a water bill. If you need assistance with the transport of tires, call the village offices to schedule at 937-981-3500 by 4 p.m. on Aug. 26.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Pictured during Monday's Greenfield Village Council meeting are (l-r) council members Mary Ellen McMurry, Phil Clyburn, Jessalynn Hunter and Brenda Losey. Council member Eric Borsini joined the meeting remotely.

