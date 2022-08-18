MHS offering rigorous tech courses

In an effort to provide more opportunities for students, not only in their learning but for life after school, McClain High School is offering more challenging courses in computer science this school year.

According to teacher Nathan Luke, these courses are through Project Lead the Way, a nonprofit that develops STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) courses of study for schools.

While the high school currently offers computer sciences courses, Project Lead the Way courses differ not only in their rigor, but offer a pathway through the Ohio Code Project where students will now have the opportunity to take more courses with AP (advanced placement) credits and college credit. Additionally, these courses could enable students to obtain industry credentials or badging.

Luke will have to complete rigorous training himself for each new course that he will teach, which will help to prepare him to effectively teach concepts that he hasn’t used for awhile, he said.

Luke said he will “miss dearly” the website development and digital electronics courses that he has taught, but will continue to teach robotics, and hopefully with articulation agreements between the school and local colleges.

“We are very excited to expand STEM opportunities for our students,” McClain Principal Matthew Shelton said. “Mr. Luke has put in countless hours this summer to be certified to teach these courses, so a big shout-out to him for working hard to further benefit the education of so many of our students.”

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village Schools.