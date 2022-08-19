Cheap and easy hamburger sliders

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am looking for quick and cheap meals. As everyone knows, with the cost of everything going up, I am looking for not only quick recipes but cheap ones, too. So here is one that I found and I am making it this week — Hawaiian Roll Hamburger Sliders.

It’s a loose meat made with ground beef and onion soup mix. Add a little mayonnaise then bake on the butter-topped Hawaiian buns with lots of cheese. Serve with French fries or tater tots and there is a great meal.

I am going to have tater tots in my air fryer and corn on the cob with mine.

You will need:

2 pounds ground beef

1 pack of onion soup seasoning

1 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon hamburger seasoning

12-pack Hawaiian rolls

You can use shredded cheese or sliced cheese

1 tablespoon butter

2 teaspoons sesame seeds

Directions

Fry the two pounds of ground beef in a skillet with one envelope of onion mix soup. Continue to cook the ground beef until it’s no longer pink. Drain the grease. Stir in mayonnaise and hamburger seasoning and mix into the hamburger.

In a 13-inch by 9-inch pan, place the Hawaiian rolls bottoms, then layer the cheese, meat and more cheese. Top that off with the bun tops. Melt the butter and spread over the top of the buns and sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Bake on 350 degrees for 15 minutes. Cut apart each sandwich and serve. Enjoy!

This is not only a cheap recipe to make but it can be done in 30 minutes or less.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, and a story if you have one to go with it, along with a picture, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.