Oil explosion, polio vaccine, 1980 inflation

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1930, the Greenfield Republican reported that George McDowell, Hillsboro, won the position of prosecuting attorney against James West, Greenfield, by a vote tally of 1,641 to 1,215, with West winning Greenfield by 340 votes, but McDowell decimating him in Hillsboro and other areas of the county.

A fire spread to the old Gray-Elliott building where two people were repairing the roof due to an explosion from a coal oil stove in a kitchen on Summerfield and Depot streets where the fire started.

J.A. Harps purchased the Chautauqua Park at a sheriff’s sale for the price of $5,580, saying that he “had some plans in the making” but wasn’t ready to announce them.

YMCA Schools announced a daytime cooperative mechanic’s training school specifically for boys just graduating from high school and looking to go into the industry.

In sports, the Lawrenceburg baseball team defeated the Greenfield Athletics, 8-3, at the Lawrenceburg KIO ballpark thanks to “plenty” of errors from the Greenfield side that allowed Lawrenceburg to score multiple runs.

The Majestic Theatre, located in Chillicothe, advertised multiple films, including “Sweethearts and Wives,” starring Clive Brooks and Leila Hyams, and “Song of the Flame,” starring Alexander Gray, Bernice Claire and Noah Beery.

Caspari’s advertised multiple products, including a two-pound box of Sunshine Crispy crackers for 29 cents, a pound of Ginger Snaps for 10 cents, a five-pound sack of pastry and cake flour for 19 cents and a pound of coffee for 15 cents.

This week in 1955, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that doctors had given over a million American children the second polio vaccine shot, with around 60 to 70 percent of the people that had access to the second shot having received it.

Residents of Highland County were scheduled to pay an estimated $8,979,000 for the operation of the federal government during the fiscal year of 1955-56.

The Junior Chamber of Commerce endorsed a proposal from the industrial committee “that all civic, service, fraternal and patriotic organizations” be called to form a Greater Greenfield Industrial Committee.

Beverly Chain, a former student at McClain High School, planned to leave New York City to travel to Sau Paulo, Brazil, where she would stay for the next three years as a member of the Fellowship of Service of the Methodist Church.

Greenfield and its immediate area were estimated to have 350 men and 350 women that could be hired for local jobs at current wage levels, according to the Ohio State Employment Service.

The Rand Theatre advertised “The Big Combo,” starring Cornel Wilde, Richard Conte, Brian Donlevy and Jean Wallace.

Smitty’s Auto Sales, located at South Seventh Street, advertised some of its used car specials, including a 1953 Chevrolet, with radio and heater, for $995, and a 1952 Packard Club Sedan, with radio, heater, overdrive and “practically” new tires, for $845.

This week in 1980, The Press-Gazette reported that inflation moved up 1.7 percent in July because of a “sharp, drought-influenced” spike in food prices, which was the biggest jump in almost six years.

Douglas Trout, a four-year worker of the city police force, was sworn in as Hillsboro’s new police chief following William Woolard’s resignation from the position after 25 years.

Cardinal Industries, Inc., the developers of the Greystone Motel and Montrose Square I and II Apartments in Hillsboro, was ranked 42nd of the 459 leading builders, according to the July report in Professional Builder magazine.

Highland County’s only entrant in the 43rd annual All-American Soap Box Derby wasn’t able to place in the race, but the four Hillsboro children placed in ranks two through five in the Standpipe Derby at Leesburg Derby Days.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back,” starring Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford and Carrie Fisher.

Carter Lumber, located on S.R. 124 in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including a 10-pocket leather tool belt for $10.99 and a variable speed jig-saw with a detachable 6-foot cord for $18.97.

This week in 2005, The Times-Gazette reported that Hillsboro High School planned to place stricter restrictions on its dress code for students, with the school planning on its three new tenets being dress code, respect and consistency.

Jim Petro, the Ohio attorney general and 2006 candidate for governor, was scheduled to be the featured speaker at the Highland County Republican family picnic on Aug. 21.

John Carey, state senator, announced a release of $10 million in state funding for four school districts, with $3,415,074 going to Hillsboro City School District to build one new middle/high school for grades 6-12 as well as add-on to new Hillsboro Elementary for grades pre-kindergarten through 5.

A Fairfield School Board meeting had a focus on a proposed building extension for Fairfield Local Schools, with the proposal planned to cost an estimated total of $3,262,000.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners heard bids for the city of Greenfield CDBG Railroad Crossing project but rejected the lone bid because state law required that any bids 10 percent above the estimated cost be rejected, meaning the project must be rebid.

In sports, the Hillsboro High School boys golf squad started its 2005 season at home with a seventh-place finish of 336, the Middletown-Fenwick team placing first with a score of 308.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “The Skeleton Key,” starring Kate Hudson and Gena Rowlands, and “Red Eye,” starring Rachel McAdams, Cillian Murphy and Brian Cox.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Looking-back-logo-2.jpg

A look back at news and advertising items through the years