Sex offender allegedly flees officers

A Hillsboro man who was convicted of a sex offense last year allegedly fled from officers in a vehicle and on foot before being apprehended and arrested Thursday on aggravated menacing and other charges.

The Hillsboro Police Department originally responded at 11:51 p.m. Wednesday to a report of menacing in the 500 block of West Main Street.

After responding to the reported scene, police officers found that Ivan H. McClure, 23, had already left, but they ended up locating him driving a vehicle and attempted to stop him. McClure failed to stop, a vehicle pursuit ensued, and it ended with McClure fleeing on foot. Later, officers received another call involving McClure and were able to locate him the 400 block of South High Street where he was taken into custody, according to the police department.

McClure was charged with aggravated menacing, assault and failure to comply with police, and was cited for reckless operation, license plate lights, headlights required, and turn signal required. He was transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

During an arraignment Thursday morning in Hillsboro Municipal Court, McClure was released on $5,000 bond after entering a not guilty plea. A pretrial was set for Sept. 15.

In May of 2021, McClure, formerly of Dry Ridge, Kentucky, was sentenced to five years of community control after being convicted in Highland County Common Pleas Court of gross sexual imposition, a fourth-degree felony.

He was ordered to successfully complete both FRS counseling and an anger management program, to have no contact with any female under the age of 18 unless supervised by the child’s parent, and to complete 400 hours of community service. He was given a 90-day jail sentence and required to register as a Tier I sex offender, meaning he has to register his address in-person annually for 15 years.

