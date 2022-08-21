OSHP: One driver dies, another with serious injuries in Saturday crash

WASHINGTON TWP., Clinton Co. — One driver was killed and another suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. 68 in Washington Township, Clinton County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 2008 GMC Sierra, operated by Derrick L. Ison Sr., 40, of Hillsboro, was driving southbound on U.S. 68, according to a news release from the OSHP.

A 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, operated by Bonita J. Christon, 59, of Fayetteville, was driving northbound on U.S. 68 when Ison drove left of center and struck Christon head-on, the OSHP reported.

Christon was pronounced deceased on scene by Wilmington Fire/EMS.

Ison was transported by ground to Clinton Memorial Hospital, and he was later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of crash, the OSHP stated.

Other units assisting on scene were Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District, Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, and Ohio Department of Transportation

The crash remains under investigation.

