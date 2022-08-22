HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 19

INCIDENT

At approximately 12:55 p.m., the police department responded to the 400 block of Adams Street in reference to a 911 call that ended abruptly without much detail. After further investigation it was found that two females were in an altercation. Miranda Burns, 27, of Hillsboro, was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Aug. 20

INCIDENT

At approximately 12:13 a.m., the police department was notified of an underage female that was intoxicated in the 600 block of South High Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with an Ann Ames, 19, of Hillsboro. Ames was arrested for underage consumption and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Aug. 21

ACCIDENT

At approximately 12:42 p.m., the police department responded to the area of North East Street and East Main Street for a report of a two-car crash. Upon arrival it was determined that Mary Fawley, 71, of Hillsboro, was slowing in traffic while traveling westbound on East Main Street while a vehicle driven by Micah Baggs, 20, of Fayetteville, was traveling directly behind Fawley’s vehicle. Baggs failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and as result struck the rear end of Fawley’s vehicle. No injuries were reported on the scene. Baggs was issued a citation for assured clear distance ahead.