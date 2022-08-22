Greenfield man sentenced for assaulting officers

A Greenfield man was sentenced to a total of 21 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court from two separate cases for assault on a peace officer and assault on an employee of a local correctional facility.

Dustin Greene, 31, was sentenced to 12 months for assault on a peace officer, a fourth-degree felony, from the first case, which was ordered to be consecutive to the sentence of nine months for assault on an employee of a local correctional facility, a fifth-degree felony, from the second case. Greene was given 14 days of jail-time credit.

According to court documents for the first case, on or around Jan. 7, 2022, a patrol officer received a report of a domestic situation on Lafayette Street in Greenfield. Because of the investigation, the Greene was placed under arrest and taken to the Greenfield Police Department. Greene was “very combative and aggressive” at the police department and needed to be placed in a restraint chair.

After some time, officers tried to take Greene back to his cell when Greene attempted to kick the officers as well as fight them. Two patrol officers were finally able to restrain him. They tried again to return him to his cell and again Greene tried to kick and fight them. As the two officers were putting Greene in the restraint chair, he bit one of them on the arm.

According to court documents for the second case, on or around April 5, 2022, a lieutenant and commanding officer were in the Highland County Jail communicating with Greene, who was agitated because of an issue with his bond. The lieutenant and commanding officer ordered him to lock down in his cell, to which Greene responded by placing his body in the doorway of the cell so the officers couldn’t close it.

When the lieutenant and commanding officer tried to get Greene out of the doorway and into his cell, he threw a punch at the commanding officer, which grazed their nose. A struggle started and the lieutenant struck the metal bed and got minor injuries to their right arm and right leg. Once Greene was on the floor, as officers were trying to subdue him by putting him in handcuffs, he continued to resist by kicking the commanding officer and trying to bite the lieutenant.

In other sentencings, Stephen Walker, 50, Middletown, was sentenced to five years of community control on one count of non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony.

Court records state that Walker was ordered to pay restitution of $28,185 through the Highland County Child Support Enforcement Agency. If he violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between six and 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, on or around Jan. 1, 2003, and continuing through Dec. 16, 2016, Walker was ordered by Highland County Juvenile Court, as well as a previous administrative order adopted by the court, to provide child support for someone born on Sept. 11, 2001. Walker did not pay child support for this individual. His failure to pay child support included a period of 26 weeks of 104 consecutive weeks.

Donald Collins, 54, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Court documents state that Collins must successfully complete treatment and aftercare. He was ordered to pay restitution of $140 to the Highland County Task Force and $320 alongside his co-defendants. If Collins violates any of the community control sanctions, he would be given a sentence of between nine and 36 months and ordered to pay a fine of $10,000.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_gavel-pic.jpg

Other defendants receive community control