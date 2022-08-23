GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brooke Smith, 26, Jeffersonville, stop sign citation.

Evan Clay, 29, of Bainbridge, issued citation for driving with an expired license.

Robert Throckmorton, 32, of Greenfield, arrested for disorderly conduct by public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENT

A resident in the 400 block of Dickey Avenue reported the theft of a bicycle. The incident is under investigation.

Aug. 15

INCIDENTS

A resident in the 500 block of South Street reported the theft of a cell phone. The incident is under investigation.

Officers responded to an overdose in the 600 block of Pine Street.

Aug. 16

CITATIONS

Hayden Smith, 19, of Greenfield, was issued citations for driving under suspension, expired registration, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 17

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steven Williams, 28, Greenfield, was cited for possession of marijuana.

Kevin Steward, 60, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Aug. 18

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Elideth Delgado Reyes, 27, Grove City, was arrested for OVI, reckless operation, no operator’s license and a turn signal violation.

INCIDENTS

A resident in the 800 block of North Street reported a power line down. The electric company was notified.

At 10:20 p.m., prowlers were reported in the 300 block of Lafayette Street. Upon arrival, officers located broken windows at a residence. The incident is under investigation.

Aug. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Anthony Houck, 19, of Washington C.H., was issued a citation for an expired registration.

Phillip Ward Jr., 56, of South Salem, was arrested for driving under suspension and drug paraphernalia.