SSCC awards Fender Family Scholarship

The Southern State Community College Foundation has announced Penny Miller as the recipient of the Joyce Fender Family Scholarship for the 2022-23 academic year.

Miller graduated from McClain High School in Greenfield in 1993 and is pursuing a major in business management at SSCC. In addition to taking classes at Southern State to pursue her associate’s degree, she serves as president of the Highland County Humane Society and is heavily involved with charities that give to homeless shelters and disabled veterans. With the recent unexpected loss of her husband, Deputy Ryan Miller, working full-time along with taking part-time courses at SSCC, Miller is grateful for the financial assistance the scholarship will provide.

Joyce Magee Fender was an innovator in the world of business and an inspiration to many who knew her. The $500 Joyce Fender Family Scholarship is awarded to a single parent with a minimum GPA of 2.6, who is pursuing a business major, with preference given to students of Highland County.

“We are proud to partner with Southern State and are glad that a deserving student like Penny will be able to further her education with this assistance. When I read her application, I was thrilled to know that she remembered my mother fondly. She seems to be in a position of having to start over, something my mom had to do as well.” said Jenny Hilterbran, daughter of the late Joyce Fender.

Miller added on her application, “It would be an honor to receive this scholarship, as I personally knew Joyce from the many cancer walks at the Highland County fairgrounds.”

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Jenny Hilterbran (left), daughter of the late Joyce Fender, and Dr. Nicole Roades, SSCC president (right), present the 2022-23 Joyce Fender Family Scholarship to Penny Miller.