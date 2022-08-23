Three-car crash claims WCH woman

A Washington C.H. woman was killed Monday in a three-car accident that also seriously injured a Sabina woman, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 5:36 p.m. at the intersection of S.R. 729 and S.R. 435 in Fayette County.

A preliminary investigation indicated that Allison Rapp, 23, of Woodstock, Ohio, was operating a 2021 Mazda CX-30 northbound on S.R. 729. Rapp failed to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection and struck a 2019 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling east on S.R. 435. The Hyundai was being operated by Laralyn Lebeau, 21, of Washington C.H., according to the state patrol.

The Hyundai then traveled left of center and was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Avalanche operated by Robyn Wise, 54, of Sabina, the state patrol said.

Rapp was treated at the scene for her injuries, Wise was transported by medical helicopter with what the state patrol said were non-life-threatening injuries and Lebeau was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The state patrol was assisted at the scene by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson Township EMS, Med Flight and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_OSP-patch-1.jpg

Sabina woman transported by medical helicopter