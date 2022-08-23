Special deputy presents at two training meetings

Doug Daniels, a special deputy with the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, presented at two national training conferences recently — The National Sheriff’s Association annual Training Conference in Kansas City, Missouri on June 27-30 and the Airborne Public Safety Association APSCON Conference in Reno, Nevada on July 25-29.

Daniels is one of two FAA Part 107 remote pilots for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, according to a news release from sheriff Donnie Barrera.

Daniels has been doing research on sUAS/Drones since 2015 and has conducted instructor courses for public safety agencies that are using sUAS/Drones, according to Barrera.

He is also the midwest region deputy director of the Airborne Public Safety Association and is a FAA Safety team lead representative DronePro for the FAA’s Columbus Flight Standards District Office.

Daniels was asked by the National Sheriff’s Association to repeat the presentation at the annual conference on K-9s and sUAS/Drone integration that he presented in November at their winter conference.

The Highland County special deputy submitted the same presentation to the Airborne Public Safety Association for consideration in presenting at their annual training conference. He received notification that his presentation was accepted long with a request. The association asked that Daniels do four presentations for it and also be a panelist on a panel discussion at the conference. The four presentations that Daniels gave were: Done Support to K-9 Operations, Drone Training and Program Management (presented twice) and the Use of Drones and K-9 Teams: Developing a Comprehensive Training Program.

The panel discussion topic was Success Stories in the Use of Drones in Public Safety.

The Drone Support to K-9 Operations presentation was a repeat of the presentations at the National Sheriff’s Association Conferences.

The Drone Training and Program Management presentation gave information on, reasons to have a sUAS program; selection of team members consisting of remote pilots, flight cr3w and visual observers; basic training of remote pilots and crew; mission training; scheduling training; proficiency and currency of remote pilots; records keeping; what records need to be kept and examples of forms to be used; budgeting for sUAS programs; and a general discussion among attendees of what their agency is doing.

The reason the presentation was presented twice was because the first one was for unmanned pilots (drones) and the second was for manned aircraft pilots (airplanes and helicopters).

Use of Drones and K-9 Teams: Developing a Comprehensive Training Program, combined information from both the Drone Support to K-9 Operations and Drone Training and Program Management presentation together.

“How to get K-9s used to the noise that a drone makes and getting the K-9s used to the drones completely was discussed and examples of techniques that can be used where shown,” a news release from Barrera said. “Extra equipment was shown, how support teams assigned to the K-9 units are to assist the K-9 units, how drones can assist with search and area coverage by eliminating inaccessible areas, roof tops, behind buildings, beds and pickup and stake trucks. How thermal cameras on drones are an asset during the day light and at night, and understand how to work together with other agency’s drones and manned aircraft.”

The panel discussion generated questions from the attendees. Each panelist was asked to give examples from their agencies on success stories that their drones were able to accomplish.

Daniels said he was very honored to be asked to set on the panel. Together, all four panelists and the facilitator gave the attendees a lot of information from the questions they asked, the news release said.

Information for this story was provided by Highland County Sheriff Donnie Barrera.

HCSO’s Daniels travels to Missouri and Nevada