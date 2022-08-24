Four perfect scores

The Greenfield Exempted Village School Board of Education meeting Monday Aug. 22 saw the recognition of four students, all of whom achieved perfect scores on state tests.

Achieving perfect scores on state tests has occurred before, superintendent Quincey Gray said, but students have not been recognized until now. It’s been a matter of stigma, she said, of recognizing a few students especially when there are so many that struggle with the testing.

Gray said she brought the matter to the District Parent Advisory Council for input. When looking at the various rewards available to all students for effort during testing, it was decided that those few students who achieve perfect scores should be recognized.

The students recognized at Monday’s meeting were Elijah Johnson and Liam Penn for perfect scores on the third grade state math test, Madison Bihl (as a third-grader) for a perfect score on the fourth grade state math test, and Laura Barber for a perfect score on the algebra state test.

Gray said the district intends to continue to make these recognitions.

In other business, student achievement liaison Rachel Fraley reported the CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines. She also talked about safety grants through HB687 which allow school districts to apply for up to $100,000 per building for the upgrading and implementation of safety tools and programs.

District treasurer Joe Pat Smith in his report also touched on the grants, an audit currently taking place, and the upcoming Ohio School Board Association (OSBA) Conference and the board members’ attendance.

Gray said in her report that it’s been a great start so far with the new school year. With that start has also come the district’s app, which she said while they are working through the bugs, so far they are really happy with the tool. The app can be accessed for download at the bottom of the district website’s opening page through the Apple App Store and Google Play icons.

Employment recommendations approved by the board of education were: Shelby Schelling, middle school vocational agriculture; Savannah Morgan, first grade Greenfield Elementary; Marion Green, bus driver; Cory Curtis, bus driver; Jennifer Wise, bus aide; Ashley Green, clerical aide/monitor and cook; Ciera Swan, aide/monitor; Travis Snyder, eighth grade football; Angela Page, monitor at Buckskin Elementary; and Brianna Weller, girls golf assistant.

A list of substitute teachers was also approved. Those were: Amanda Adams, Cynthia Allen, Andrea Anderson, Shannon Barton, Abagail Burgess, Josh Carroll, Molly Clevenger, Michelle Cunningham, Kimberly DeLong, Regina Detwiler, Aaron Dhume, Delite Dodds, Anna Ehlers, Mindy Fisher, Taylor Fitzpatrick, Aimee Gaines, Sierra Garman, Lindsey Hall, Angela Holley, Sam Hudnell, Jana Huff Daye, Mike Kinnamon, Tracy Kipler, Yanira Kneven, Jackie Knisley, Jill Lee, Judith Miller, Caleb Mootispaw, Ashley Oglesby, Katy Penwell, Mark Peters, Emily Pohlman, Kara Roberts, Glenna Rowe, Tammy Sexton, Angela Shepherd, John Shonkwiler, Lee Snyder, Evelyn Stapleton, Joe Stewart, Deborah Vesely, Kaitlyn Vickers, Carlee Williams and William Wright.

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet in regular session next on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. at the central office boardroom.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Pictured During Monday’s GEVSD Board of Education meeting during superintendent Quincey Gray’s report are (clockwise from center) Gray; board members Rachel Fraley, Eric Wise and Eric Zint; district treasurer Joe Smith; and board member Marilyn Mitchell. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_GEVSD.jpg Pictured During Monday’s GEVSD Board of Education meeting during superintendent Quincey Gray’s report are (clockwise from center) Gray; board members Rachel Fraley, Eric Wise and Eric Zint; district treasurer Joe Smith; and board member Marilyn Mitchell. Photos by Angela Shepherd Four students were recognized at the Aug. 22 GEVSD Board of Education meeting for perfect scores on state tests. Three of those students were in attendance at the meeting and are pictured with board members. The students (l-r) are Liam Penn, Laura Barber and Elijah Johnson. Board members pictured are Rachel Fraley (left) and Eric Zint. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_GEVSD-kids.jpg Four students were recognized at the Aug. 22 GEVSD Board of Education meeting for perfect scores on state tests. Three of those students were in attendance at the meeting and are pictured with board members. The students (l-r) are Liam Penn, Laura Barber and Elijah Johnson. Board members pictured are Rachel Fraley (left) and Eric Zint. Photos by Angela Shepherd Madison Bihl achieved a perfect score on the fourth grade math state test, and she did it as a third grader. As she was unable to attend Monday’s school board meeting, she posed for a photo on Tuesday. Bihl is pictured with (l-r) superintendent Quincey Gray, Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm, fourth grade teacher Aimee Gallaugher, assistant principal Lindsay McNeal, and Bihl’s parents, who are both teachers in the district, Paige and Mark Bihl. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Madison-Bihl.jpg Madison Bihl achieved a perfect score on the fourth grade math state test, and she did it as a third grader. As she was unable to attend Monday’s school board meeting, she posed for a photo on Tuesday. Bihl is pictured with (l-r) superintendent Quincey Gray, Greenfield Elementary Principal Bob Schumm, fourth grade teacher Aimee Gallaugher, assistant principal Lindsay McNeal, and Bihl’s parents, who are both teachers in the district, Paige and Mark Bihl. Photos by Angela Shepherd

