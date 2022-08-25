Highland County represented at Ohio State Fair

Highland County 4-H was well represented again this year at the Ohio State Fair. Those who exhibit at the Ohio State Fair represent Highland County 4-H extremely well. Pictured, from bottom to top, (front row) are Ashton Bain (laying down), Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Emma Sanderson, Canine Commanders; Brianna Foxx, Barnyard Bunch; Hailey Halterman, Country Critters; Haley Cornett, Marshall Stockmen; (back row) Maddy Brault, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Kailyn Greer, Ready-Set-Show; Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Blake Herdman, All About Beef; Wesley Kelch, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best.

Highland County 4-H was well represented again this year at the Ohio State Fair. Those who exhibit at the Ohio State Fair represent Highland County 4-H extremely well. Pictured, from bottom to top, (front row) are Ashton Bain (laying down), Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Emma Sanderson, Canine Commanders; Brianna Foxx, Barnyard Bunch; Hailey Halterman, Country Critters; Haley Cornett, Marshall Stockmen; (back row) Maddy Brault, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Kailyn Greer, Ready-Set-Show; Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Blake Herdman, All About Beef; Wesley Kelch, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Extension.jpg Highland County 4-H was well represented again this year at the Ohio State Fair. Those who exhibit at the Ohio State Fair represent Highland County 4-H extremely well. Pictured, from bottom to top, (front row) are Ashton Bain (laying down), Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Emma Sanderson, Canine Commanders; Brianna Foxx, Barnyard Bunch; Hailey Halterman, Country Critters; Haley Cornett, Marshall Stockmen; (back row) Maddy Brault, Highland County Poultry, Pigs & Lambs; Kailyn Greer, Ready-Set-Show; Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Blake Herdman, All About Beef; Wesley Kelch, Highland County Poultry Pigs & Lambs; Trinity Edenfield, Highland’s Best. Submitted photo