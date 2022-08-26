Easy recipe for peach dumplings

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is Patricia Nicholes sharing her easy peach dumplings recipe.

I was at JR’s General Store and they had delicious looking peaches. I hope they still have more as I am going to make this. I made one with apples, but now it’s times for some peaches. I want them warm with vanilla ice cream or how about whipping cream. I think I will put both on mine. YUM!!!

This is an easy dessert to make and does not have a lot of ingredients. I call this one the perfect dessert. It’s good anytime of the day.

Thank you Patricia for this great recipe.

Please send in your favorite recipes, along with a story about the recipe if you have one, and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

PEACH DUMPLINGS

Ingredients

1 large peach

1 (8-ounce) 8-count tube of refrigerated crescent rolls

1/2 cup butter, melted

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup lemon-lime soda

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and lightly spray an 8-inch by 8-inch glass baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Peel and slice the peach into eight wedges, discarding the pit.

Open the can of crescent rolls and unroll them. Place one peach slice on the wide end of one crescent and roll it up in the crescent. Place them in the baking dish. Continue with the other rolls.

In a small bowl combine the melted butter, sugar, cinnamon and flour and mix until just combined. Spoon the mixture over each crescent.

Pour the lemon-lime soda into the empty spaces between the dumplings being cautious not to pour it on top of the dumplings. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes or until crescents are golden brown. Serve warm with fresh whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.