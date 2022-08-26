Drive-in, fire, squad issues

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1940, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that James Stewart, Cincinnati mayor, was scheduled to come to Highland County’s first Republican rally of the voting campaign, with the event planned to be held on the courthouse lawn.

Roy Starn, the chairman of Greenfield’s street committee, reported that cement crews were scheduled to finish the installation of new pavement and alley crosswalks, the entire project costing around $1,000.

Forest Woodmansee, mayor of Greenfield, announced a warning to remind people walking on North Washington Street for the purpose of coming and going to the American Legion carnival at Chautauqua Park to stay on the sidewalk.

The Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Co. offered its entire gas plant property to Hillsboro at a “very nominal” cost.

The Rand Theatre in Greenfield advertised multiple films, including “Earthbound,” starring Warner Baxter and Andrea Leeds, and “South to Karanga,” starring Charles Bickford and Luli Deste.

Kroger advertised multiple products including two pounds of “Kroger’s Famous French Brand” coffee for 35 cents, large white heads of cauliflower for 15 cents apiece and two pounds of frankfurters for 35 cents.

This week in 1960, the Lynchburg News reported that John Martin, chairman of the joint Lion’s Club and volunteer firemen’s committee, announced that the ending of the Labor Day Homecoming would have “one of the most spectacular displays of fireworks ever seen here.”

Karen Pfister, a senior, was announced to be representing the Lynchburg Future Farmers of America in the annual State Fair Queen Contest, which was scheduled for Aug. 27.

Roger Barker, a registered Republican, received an endorsement from the Highland County Democratic Executive and Central Committee to be appointed as the permanent postmaster in Lynchburg.

Emily Huff, Burton Morris and Mack Sauer were named as new board members at the Highland County TB and Health Association, with Sauer named the Seal Campaign chairman for 1960.

In sports, the Buckeye League Bavarians traveled to Lynchburg and gifted the Lynchburg baseball team their second loss in the elimination playoffs by a score of 11 to 6, meaning Lynchburg’s next loss would eliminate it from the playoffs.

The Roselawn Auto Theatre in Allensburg advertised multiple films including “The Bellboy,” starring Jerry Lewis, and “Ten Seconds to Hell,” starring Jeff Chandler and Jack Palance.

Griffith Motors, located in Lynchburg, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 1953 Ford V8 nine-passenger station wagon for $495 and a 1945 GMC two-ton truck in “good condition” for $195.

This week in 1985, The Press-Gazette reported that Highland County residents living outside of Hillsboro had the possibility of losing life squad services beginning on Jan. 1, 1986, because of the “tremendous cost” involved in paying employees for the life squad trips.

Around 64,000 schedules were delivered to potential Southern State Community College students from Adams, Brown, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties and included new options like nursing, engineering and accounting.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners announced that Merchants National Bank was selected to be the depository for active county funds because of a proposal delivered by the bank, with the fixed interest rate on money deposited to be 9.21 percent.

The Hillsboro Fire Department was called in to respond to a fire at Jaycees Clubhouse where a fire “apparently” started in a wastebasket after some hot ashes were left in an ashtray and then dumped into the trash container. There was minor fire damage and heavy smoke throughout the building.

The Highway 50 Drive-In Theatre, located on U.S. Route 50 in Allensburg, advertised multiple movies including “Teen Wolf,” starring Michael J. Fox, and “Night of the Comet,” starring Kelli Maroney and Catherine Mary Stewart.

Edmisten’s Home Furnishings, located eight miles south of Seaman off S.R. 247, advertised multiple products including an Astrolounger Hide-A-Bed love seat size for $269.95 and bunk beds with bedding included for $159.95.

This week in 2010, The Times-Gazette reported that Blake’s Coffey Shop in downtown Greenfield celebrated its 50th anniversary, with founder Rosie Blake still working in the store at the time of the anniversary.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife, announced that the state’s squirrel season was scheduled to open on Sept. 1, when hunters could claim up to six of the animals.

Highland County’s unemployment rate fell by 0.2 percent to 15.8 percent for July 2010 but was still less than the highest rate in the state, which was Clinton County at 16.7 percent.

People were invited to meet the firefighters at Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District at an open house scheduled at the department’s headquarters on North Washington Street in Greenfield.

In sports, the McClain freshman, junior varsity and varsity cheerleading teams attended a Universal Cheerleading Association camp at Ohio Northern University where they claimed multiple awards, one of the being the “coveted” Traditions Awards, which was given to the team that showed the most leadership.

Gusweiler Toyota, located in Washington Court House, advertised multiple vehicles including a 2011 Camry LE, with four doors, for $179 per month, and a new 1020 RAV4 4×4 for $209 a month.

