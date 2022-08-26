Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

S.R. 138 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on S.R. 138 between S.R. 134 and S.R. 131 as of July 11. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained in one lane throughout construction using flaggers. Estimated completion: fall 2022.

U.S. Route 50 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 between the city of Hillsboro and Carper Lane as of July 11.Work will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers, as needed, during work hours.

U.S. 50 between Haggerty Road and Carper Lane is closed to westbound traffic as of July 13 for full-depth pavement replacement. During the closure, U.S. 50 westbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 753, S.R. 506 and S.R. 124. Eastbound traffic and access to driveways will be maintained. Estimated completion: fall 2022.

Lynchburg Covered Bridge Rehabilitation — A project to rehabilitate the historical covered bridge in Lynchburg has begun. The bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. No impacts to nearby roadways are anticipated. Estimated completion: fall 2022.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.