Bids opened for grant packets

The Highland County Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank) held a special meeting Monday morning to open bids from the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant program.

Mackenzie Edison, the land bank coordinator, said that bids would be awarded at the land bank’s next meeting on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 9 a.m. She said that would give her time to look over the bids and choose which organizations would be awarded.

Six different bid packets were available to be bid, with seven different corporations sending bids in to be opened. The corporations, bid amounts and properties included in those bid packets are as follows:

* B. Vance Excavation LLC applied for the first five bid packets, which are:

The total Bid Packet 1 bid was $28,000, with 229 E. South St. in Hillsboro bid for $13,000, 522 Johnson St. for $7,500 and 360 Johnson St. for $7,500.

The total Bid Packet 2 bid was $29,100, with 529 E. Walnut St. for $9,500, 533 E. Walnut St. for $9,500, 123 Hill St. for $6,000 and 453 E. Main St. for $9,500.

The total Bid Packet 3 bid was $22,300, with 622 S. East St. for $9,300, 331 Wellston St. for $6,500 and 315 Wellston St. for $6,500.

The total Bid Packet 4 bid was $20,000, with the S.R. 73 barn for $20,000.

The total Bid Packet 5 bid was $41,600, with 23 N. High St. in Mowrystown for $8,500, an unaddressed N. High St. property for $3,500, 29 Maple St. for $9,500, 36 Maple St. for $9,600 and 81 Main St for $10,500.

* Banks Construction applied for all six bid packets, which are:

The total Bid Packet 1 bid was $45,500, with 229 E. South St. in Hillsboro bid for $23,500, 522 Johnson St. for $7,900 and 360 Johnson St. for $14,100.

The total Bid Packet 2 bid was $45,300, with 529 E. Walnut St. for $12,800, 533 E. Walnut St. for $11,500, 123 Hill St. for $7,700 and 453 E. Main St. for $13,300.

The total Bid Packet 3 bid was $23,500, with 622 S. East St. for $10,900, 331 Wellston St. for $7,700 and 315 Wellston St. for $4,900.

The total Bid Packet 4 bid was $21,300, with the S.R. 73 barn for $21,300.

The total Bid Packet 5 bid was $38,100, with 23 N. High St. in Mowrystown for $7,100, an unaddressed N. High St. property for $2,500, 29 Maple St. for $9,100, 36 Maple St. for $9,100 and 81 Main St. for $10,300.

The total Bid Packet 6 bid was $74,100, with 222 S. Broadway St. in Lynchburg for $11,500, 410 E. Short St. for $30,200 and 113 S. Sycamore St. for $32,400.

* AK Excavation applied for all six bid packets, which are:

The total Bid Packet 1 bid was $29,000, with 229 E. South St. in Hillsboro bid for $15,000, 522 Johnson St. for $8,000 and 360 Johnson St. for $6,000.

The total Bid Packet 2 bid was $35,000, with 529 E. Walnut St. for $8,000, 533 E. Walnut St. for $8,000, 123 Hill St. for $6,000 and 453 E. Main St. for $13,000.

The total Bid Packet 3 bid was $30,000, with 622 S. East St. for $15,000, 331 Wellston St. for $6,000 and 315 Wellston St. for $9,000.

The total Bid Packet 4 bid was $15,000, with the S.R. 73 barn for $15,000.

The total Bid Packet 5 bid was $40,000, with 23 N. High St. in Mowrystown for $7,500, an unaddressed N. High St. property for $2,500, 29 Maple St. for $10,000, 36 Maple St. for $10,000 and 81 Main St for $10,000.

The total Bid Packet 6 bid was $47,000, with 222 S. Broadway St. in Lynchburg for $7,000, 410 E. Short St. for $20,000 and 113 S. Sycamore St. for $20,000.

* JWM Excavation applied for bid packets two and three, which are:

The total Bid Packet 2 bid was $39,782, with 529 E. Walnut St. for $7,977, 533 E. Walnut St. for $10,477, 123 Hill St. for $6,977 and 453 E. Main St. for $13,947.

The total Bid Packet 3 bid was $19,399, with 622 S. East St. for $8,500, 331 Wellston St. for $5,900 and 315 Wellston St. for $4,900.

* Rock Bottom Construction applied for all six bid packets, which are:

The total Bid Packet 1 bid was $69,800, with 229 E. South St. in Hillsboro bid for $26,300, 522 Johnson St. for $18,370 and 360 Johnson St. for $25,200.

The total Bid Packet 2 bid was $86,900, with 529 E. Walnut St. for $23,200, 533 E. Walnut St. for $20,600, 123 Hill St. for $18,300 and 453 E. Main St. for $24,800.

The total Bid Packet 3 bid was $60,200, with 622 S. East St. for $20,100, 331 Wellston St. for $22,300 and 315 Wellston St. for $17,800.

The total Bid Packet 4 bid was $20,300, with the S.R. 73 barn for $20,300.

The total Bid Packet 5 bid was $104,100, with 23 N. High St. in Mowrystown for $19,800, an unaddressed N. High St. property for $10,500, 29 Maple St. for $23,300, 36 Maple St. for $25,000 and 81 Main St for $25,500.

The total Bid Packet 6 bid was $66,300, with 222 S. Broadway St. in Lynchburg for $17,500, 410 E. Short St. for $26,000 and 113 S. Sycamore St. for $22,800.

* Evans Landscaping applied for all six bid packets, which are:

The total Bid Packet 1 bid was $50,000, with 229 E. South St. in Hillsboro bid for $19,000, 522 Johnson St. for $15,000 and 360 Johnson St. for $16,000.

The total Bid Packet 2 bid was $69,000, with 529 E. Walnut St. for $18,000, 533 E. Walnut St. for $17,500, 123 Hill St. for $16,000 and 453 E. Main St. for $17,500.

The total Bid Packet 3 bid was $53,500, with 622 S. East St. for $20,000, 331 Wellston St. for $17,500 and 315 Wellston St. for $16,000.

The total Bid Packet 4 bid was $26,500, with the S.R. 73 barn for $26,500.

The total Bid Packet 5 bid was $84,000, with 23 N. High St. in Mowrystown for $17,000, an unaddressed N. High St. property for $8,000, 29 Maple St. for $22,000, 36 Maple St. for $18,500 and 81 Main St for $18,500.

The total Bid Packet 6 bid was $54,000, with 222 S. Broadway St. in Lynchburg for $17,500, 410 E. Short St. for $19,000 and 113 S. Sycamore St. for $17,500.

*Dance Excavation applied for the first four bid packets, which are:

The total Bid Packet 1 bid was $41,000, with 229 E. South St. in Hillsboro bid for $19,000, 522 Johnson St. for $10,000 and 360 Johnson St. for $12,000.

The total Bid Packet 2 bid was $52,500, with 529 E. Walnut St. for $12,000, 533 E. Walnut St. for $12,000, 123 Hill St. for $9,500 and 453 E. Main St. for $19,000.

The total Bid Packet 3 bid was $30,000, with 622 S. East St. for $13,000, 331 Wellston St. for $9,500 and 315 Wellston St. for $7,500.

The total Bid Packet 4 bid was $9,500, with the S.R. 73 barn for $9,500.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.

Jeff Duncan (left) and Mackenzie Edison open bids Monday for the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant at a special meeting of the land bank. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_DSC_0579.jpg Jeff Duncan (left) and Mackenzie Edison open bids Monday for the Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Grant at a special meeting of the land bank. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Land Bank preparing to have numerous properties razed