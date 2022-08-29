Dumpsters Days returning to Rocky Fork Lake area

The Highland County Health Department, through support from the Highland County Board of Commissioner’s Office, will hold a Dumpster Days event by providing a community dumpster at Rocky Fork Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 1.

The event will be held at 6744 Inverness Ct. in the lake area.

“The purpose of Dumpster Days is to help clean up the community and show the natural beauty around the area and also to help people that maybe can’t afford trash service or afford to have whatever junk they have laying around hauled away,” said Courtney Hall, an environmental health specialist with the Highland County Health Department.

“The last event was a huge success! We were able to fill the entire dumpster during the first day of the event. We are very excited to be able to provide the community with this opportunity again,” she said.

The first day of the event was planned during the day on a Wednesday so nurses from the Highland County Health Department could be available to set up its Care-A-Van to offer vaccinations at the event.

Highland County Health Commissioner Jared Warner said, “We received a lot of interest regarding a second Rocky Fork Lake Dumpster Days event and with the help of the Highland County commissioners we were able to make it happen. We are hoping these events will help us enhance the natural beauty of Highland County by cleaning up some of the excess garbage and debris that is in our communities.”

The event will be on a first-come, first-served basis, and when the dumpster becomes full, the event will end even if it is before 6 p.m. on Sept. 1.

The following items will not be accepted for disposal: concrete, rocks, bricks, batteries, auto parts, tires, drums, liquids, chemicals, appliances, electronics, hazardous waste or asbestos.

“To help the issues we were having in our nuisance department, we got some funding from the commissioner’s office to have a few Dumpster Days events,” said Hall. “We’ve already done one this year, and of course this is our second one, and we’re hoping to have one or two more this year.

Hall said people who are planning to take advantage of Dumpster Days should plan to come early as the dumpster was filled on the first day of the last event.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Second round set for Wednesday and Thursday