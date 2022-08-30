HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:
Aug. 26
ARREST/CITATION
Aaron Brooks, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain control.
Aug. 27
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Emmagry Birkhimer, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.
Sherria Harris, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.
INCIDENTS
A resident of the 100 block of Holmes Street reported a theft.
A business in the 1400 block of North High Street reported a theft.
Aug. 29
ARRESTS/CITATIONS
Donald Bowles, 71, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.
Jessica Ritchie, 38, of Loveland, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.
Aden Oakley, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.