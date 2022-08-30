HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Aug. 26

ARREST/CITATION

Aaron Brooks, 29, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to maintain control.

Aug. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Emmagry Birkhimer, 18, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Sherria Harris, 30, of Hillsboro, was arrested for theft.

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 100 block of Holmes Street reported a theft.

A business in the 1400 block of North High Street reported a theft.

Aug. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Donald Bowles, 71, of Hillsboro, was cited for failure to yield.

Jessica Ritchie, 38, of Loveland, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Aden Oakley, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested for possession of drugs.