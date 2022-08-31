Overdose Awareness Day proclaimed

The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Wednesday as Ohio Overdose Awareness Day. “There is currently an increase in Substance Use Disorder overdose rates and the state will observe its second Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022,” Jeff Duncan, president of the board of commissioners, said. The observance was officially sanctioned on June 8, 2021. The Highland County commissioners said they wish to raise awareness and support the community in the fight against drug addiction and remembering loved ones lost to the epidemic. Pictured (l-r) are commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan, Tonya Sturgill, Kim Davis and commissioner Terry Britton.

The Highland County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Wednesday as Ohio Overdose Awareness Day. “There is currently an increase in Substance Use Disorder overdose rates and the state will observe its second Ohio Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022,” Jeff Duncan, president of the board of commissioners, said. The observance was officially sanctioned on June 8, 2021. The Highland County commissioners said they wish to raise awareness and support the community in the fight against drug addiction and remembering loved ones lost to the epidemic. Pictured (l-r) are commissioners Dave Daniels and Jeff Duncan, Tonya Sturgill, Kim Davis and commissioner Terry Britton.