8th Highland Co. Farm Tour set for Sept. 17

The eighth annual Highland County Farm Tour co-hosted by the Highland County Farm Bureau and the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District will be held Saturday, Sept. 17 beginning at 10 a.m. in the Berryville area.

This year the tour will begin at Maplecrest Farms featuring presentations about beef production strategies, management of annual forages, and profitable farm diversification.

“We partner with the Highland County Farm Bureau to showcase the agriculture farms located in Highland County and to give all participants a hands-on look at conservation practices and different strategies they can incorporate in their farms,” said Highland Soil and Water Conservation District Operations Manager Pam Bushelman. “It’s for anybody to attend, but you need to be registered by Sept. 12.”

Dead Broke Farm will be the second stop on the tour.

“We tried to pick different areas of the county and find some together that would mix well together, so these two farms have both participated in some of the conservation programs that we have so they were more than willing to open their farms up to us and the public to see what they’ve done to protect the natural resources of the county,” said Bushelman.

The portion of the tour held at Dead Broke Farm will feature pastureland conservation practices, farm pond management solutions, a presentation about how to manage black vulture damage, and a cutting horse demonstration. “Some of the practices the farm has implemented include a spring development for water source fencing to help with the separation of livestock watering facilities,” said Bushelman.

Dead Broke Farm owner Roni Schweiger mentioned that she had calves that were being attacked by black vultures, and was looking for a solution. “That is actually a huge problem all over the state and in Highland County, and we were able to team up with someone that is going to do a demonstration on that to help give everybody an idea of how to manage that better,” said Bushelman.

Schweiger will also provide a cutting horse demonstration at the event. “Basically, that’s where you select a cow out of a herd and your horse cuts them out and keeps them,” said Bushelman.

A free lunch will be provided with the tour, and attendees can register by visiting www.highlandswcd.comevents.html or by calling the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District at 937-393-1922, ext. 3.

“It’s usually a pretty good event, and you’ll always come away learning something,” said Bushelman.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

Cows are pictured at Maplecrest Farms where the eighth annual Highland County Farm Tour will start on Saturday, Sept. 17. Submitted photo

This year’s event focuses on Berrysville area