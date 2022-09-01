75th fair opens Sunday

The Highland CountyFair will return for its 75th anniversary with all the usual animals, rides, food and attractions Sunday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 10.

“I believe after years of the pandemic, I think that we’re just trying to get back to a sense of normal that everybody would like,” said Highland County Fair Board President Mark Baldwin. “You’ll find something here for everybody.”

Demolition derby promoter Derby Dog, a new promoter to the Highland County Fair, will be providing two nights of entertainment this year instead of the usual one-night event. “A lot of people like it in the community — a lot of people love it — and we have lots of participation so we’re trying to give them what they want,” said Baldwin.

He said a chainsaw carver will be coming to perform at the fair later in the week, and more food vendors will be at the fair this year than in previous years. “We have to be somewhere in the 30 range for food vendors,” said Baldwin.

A variety of boutiques, clothing vendors and vendors from other businesses will be scattered throughout the fairgrounds.

Big O Amusements began bringing in the rides for the fair last weekend, and more are continuing to arrive this week. “There will be a variety of rides that fit everybody’s interest,” said Baldwin.

The local talent show is one of the main entertainment events scheduled this year. “The biggest thing we’re trying to promote is local talent at the talent show,” said Baldwin. “We’re paying $1,000 to win.” The preliminary talent show will be held Friday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m., and the talent show finals will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

Special T-shirts commemorating the 75th anniversary of the fair will be available at the fair board office for $12.

There will be fewer games along the midway this year. “There’s a few, but truthfully games seem to be more of a slower attraction,” said Baldwin. “Cell phones kind of killed games because every kid has the same games on their cell phone so they don’t play as much anymore, but there are a couple that they brought in.”

A rodeo will be held at the fair Sunday, Sept. 4 at 4 p.m. and the fair’s queen/king contest will be held at the same date and time.

Monday, Sept. 5 will see motocross at 11:30 a.m. and ATV races at 5 p.m.

An autocross race will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 7 p.m.

The Jr. Fair’s dairy and hog sale will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 5:30 p.m., and the first night of the demolition derby will be held at 7:30 p.m. the same day.

The poultry meat pen sale and single fryer rabbit sale will be Thursday, Sept. 8 at 12 p.m., and the second night of the demolition derby will be that night at 7:30 p.m.

The goats, steers, feeders and lambs sale will be Friday, Sept. 9 at 5:30 p.m., and the tractor/truck pull and preliminary talent show will both be at 7 p.m. on that date.

The talent show finals and another tractor/truck pull will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively.

Fairgoers can enter the fair through the green gate on Fairgrounds Road, and parking is free.

Season or membership tickets to the fair are available for $30, and general admission tickets, which include rides, are available for $10. Ride tickets for season or membership ticket holders are $7. Children 3 and under are free.

Rides and vendors booths were getting set up Thursday afternoon for the 75th annual Highland County Fair that runs Sept. 4-10. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Fair-pic.jpg Rides and vendors booths were getting set up Thursday afternoon for the 75th annual Highland County Fair that runs Sept. 4-10. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Fair board president: ‘You’ll find something for everyone’