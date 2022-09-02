Courtroom fire, stolen tackle and a huge snake

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1935, the Greenfield Republican reported that students in the first eight grades at Buckskin Valley Rural School District would all have their books “furnished” for them for free by the board of education.

F.R. Harris, superintendent of Greenfield schools, spoke to members of the Greenfield Rotary Club and guests at the Hotel Harper about their “recently completed” 18,000-mile air tour of South America.

The Greenfield Parent-Teacher Association announced that all students planning to enter the first grade at Greenfield schools in the fall would be given a free physical examination by their local physician.

A snake measuring at least 16 feet and “as big around as an eave spout” was reportedly seen and rumored to be around Taylorsville, near Danville, in Highland County.

Students of the home economics department at McClain High School won first prize in the general school exhibit with their “Unit of Family Relationship” presentation at the Ohio State Fair, winning $25 and a silver cup.

The Grill, from Donald Kelly and Ross Hart, advertised multiple products including a double-decker ham and egg sandwich for 12 cents and a banana special with banana walnut ice cream for 10 cents.

This week in 1965, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that Du Par, Inc. of Greenfield filed for articles of incorporation with Secretary of State Ted Brown as subdivision developers.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office reported that several hundred dollars’ worth of fishing tackle was stolen from one area of Rocky Fork Lake over the weekend, with sheriff Walter Reffitt reporting that the thefts happened near the Babbington camping area on the south shore.

Stanley Rolfe, Rapid Forge Road, was told that the U.S. Senate confirmed his appointment as postmaster in Bainbridge, following his nomination by President Lyndon B. Johnson for the position in late July.

Only one bid was received for an improvement project on a one-third-mile section on S.R. 41 in Bainbridge, with that lone bid from Brewer and Brewer of Chillicothe more than $20,000 below the estimate of $84,300.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office reported that a break-in occurred at the Tri-C stockyards office, an affiliate of Collins Packing Co., located on Miami Trace Road, where thieves stole a check writer and an adding machine.

In sports, the last two races of the season at the Atomic Speedway, located 12 miles south of Chillicothe, were advertised, with the season championship on September 6 offering a $1,500 guaranteed purse.

Bob’s Super Valu, located at Fourth and Lafayette streets in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a quart jar of Miracle Whip for 39 cents, lean-boiled ham for 99 cents per pound and 6 pounds of margarine for $1.

This week in 1990, The Press-Gazette reported that the Highland County Board of Commissioners accepted the bid of $26,369 for two new 1991 Chevrolet Caprices for the Highland County Sheriff’s Department.

A rally on Sept. 29 hosted by U.S. Congressman Bob McEwen was scheduled to also feature George Voinovich and Mike DeWine, candidates for governor and lieutenant governor, respectively.

Officials from the Highland County Board of Elections again met with the Highland County Board of Commissioners to speak about a request from the board for a computer for their office.

In sports, Hillsboro High School lost for the second straight week to start the season, with this loss coming against New Richmond, 27-7.

The Colony Theatre in Hillsboro advertised multiple films including “Pretty Woman,” starring Richard Gere and Julia Roberts, and “Ducktales: The Movie – Treasure of the Lost Lamp,” starring Alan Young and Russi Taylor.

Great Scot Thrifty Supermarkets, located on 245 Main St. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products including 10 ounces of Vlasic relishes for 77 cents and 12 ounces of Kraft American cheese slices for $2.39.

This week in 2015, The Times-Gazette reported that starting on Sept. 7, Hobart Road in Hillsboro would be closed to traffic one way so crews could get ahead on the Hobart Road/Carl Smith Drive project that was planned to link U.S. Route 62 and S.R. 73.

A fire in the Hillsboro Municipal Court “briefly” stopped events there due to the smell of burning plastic, which was found to be from a fire caused by an extension cord that was extinguished within 30 seconds by local attorney Bill Armintrout.

Hillsboro Police Chief Todd Whited reported that widespread broken windows in Hillsboro and Sabina had the possibility of being related, with damage to multiple windows coming from some pellet or pellet gun.

CareSource, the nonprofit Ohio-based health plan, announced that Hillsboro native Jenny Michael would be the organization’s vice president of marketing and corporate communications.

In sports, Adena High School defeated the McClain Tigers 34-27 thanks to a 200-yard rushing night from Cale Free and 20-unanswered points in the fourth quarter.

Dish Network advertised its services, which included over 240 channels, for $39.99 per month for a year, $12 a month for HD DVR and free HD for life for a total package of $51.99 a month.

