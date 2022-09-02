Garden club announces 2022 landscaping awards

The Hillsboro Garden Club, in association with the Ohio Association of Garden Clubs, ahve announced their 2022 landscaping winner selections.

In the Community Category, the winner was the Highland County Courthouse at 105 N. High St.

In the Residential Category, the Meeker residence at 208 E. Walnut St., the Donley residence at 601 S. High St., the Boatman residence at 327 W. Walnut St., and the Howland residence at 327 W. South St. were the winners.

In the Commercial Category, the From Me to You gift shop at 140-2 S. High St. was the winner for its planters along with the Southern Hills Community Bank at 310 N. High St.

Each of the winners has received a certificate and a note thanking them for beautifying the local community.

The next meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club will be Sept. 27 at Floral Hall on the Highland County Fairgrounds. The program will be the fall plant, bulb and garden-related auction and will begin at 7 p.m. All gardeners are invited.

Remember to visit the garden club at the fair next week.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.

