Butter pecan cake is a keeper


This is a picture f Patricia Nichols’ butter pecan cake.


Courtesy photo

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is one of my favorite guests, Patricia Nichols, with her butter pecan cake. Wow, it’s delicious.

I saw where she had this recipe on Facebook and I just had to make it. It’s a keeper. Plus, most of us have the ingredients and it isn’t complicated — just how I like it.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I would love to put you in the kitchen with Sharon. And when you see Patricia tell her thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe. Send your recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week.

BUTTER PECAN CAKE

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups butter softened, divided

2 teaspoons baking powder

2-2/3 cups chopped pecans

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

1 cup milk

4 eggs

Frosting

8 to 8-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup butter, softened

Directions

Place pecans and 1/4 cup of butter in a baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until toasted, stirring frequently; set aside.

In a large bowl, cream sugar and remaining butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Stir in 1 1/3 cups of toasted pecans.

Pour into three greased and floured 9-inch round baking pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

For frosting, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl. Add milk and vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in remaining toasted pecans. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake. Yield: 12-16 servings

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

