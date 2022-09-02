Butter pecan cake is a keeper

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week is one of my favorite guests, Patricia Nichols, with her butter pecan cake. Wow, it’s delicious.

I saw where she had this recipe on Facebook and I just had to make it. It’s a keeper. Plus, most of us have the ingredients and it isn’t complicated — just how I like it.

Please send me your favorite recipes and I would love to put you in the kitchen with Sharon. And when you see Patricia tell her thank you for sharing this wonderful recipe. Send your recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Have a great week.

BUTTER PECAN CAKE

Ingredients

1-1/4 cups butter softened, divided

2 teaspoons baking powder

2-2/3 cups chopped pecans

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

1 cup milk

4 eggs

Frosting

8 to 8-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1 can (5 ounces) evaporated milk

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1 cup butter, softened

Directions

Place pecans and 1/4 cup of butter in a baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-25 minutes or until toasted, stirring frequently; set aside.

In a large bowl, cream sugar and remaining butter until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in vanilla. Combine the flour, baking powder and salt; add to the creamed mixture alternately with milk, beating well after each addition. Stir in 1 1/3 cups of toasted pecans.

Pour into three greased and floured 9-inch round baking pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 25-30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

For frosting, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar in a large bowl. Add milk and vanilla; beat until smooth. Stir in remaining toasted pecans. Spread frosting between layers and over top and sides of cake. Yield: 12-16 servings

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.