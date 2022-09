Free copies of The Times-Gazette will be available daily Tuesday through Saturday at the 75th Highland County Fair.

The papers will be available at Herb Day’s Red, White and Blue Real Country Music booth in the Wharton Building on the fairgrounds, while supplies last.

Each day’s papers will include news and photos from the fair.

The papers are brought to you free of charge by Southern State Community College.

