SSCC at simulation forefront

National Healthcare Simulation Week will be held Sept. 12-16. To celebrate and increase awareness regarding the importance of simulation to health care, Southern State Community College will host a variety of activities on its central campus in Hillsboro.

Healthcare Simulation Week, sponsored by the Society for Simulation in Healthcare, is a designated time to celebrate professionals who use health care simulation to improve the safety, effectiveness and efficiency of health care delivery.

New methods and technologies are emerging that present enhanced opportunities to improve patient care. As a result, it is an important field in which many health care professionals are finding a lifelong career.

At Southern State, students who enroll in a health care program will study in a state-of-the-art simulation center. The center mirrors a modern hospital setting and provides a safe, realistic environment in which students can comfortably practice caring for patients. It’s an environment where mistakes are OK, and learning is the goal.

Vanessa Rice and Racquel Browder are both currently enrolled in the nursing program at Southern State. The use of patient simulation has really helped them advance their skills and better prepare for nursing practice.

“The simulation lab at Southern State has provided me with a more realistic experience of patient care,” Rice said. “The mannequins are so realistic and lifelike that they mimic patients with constantly changing conditions and health problems. These experiences have really prepared me for my clinicals with actual patients. I highly recommend the nursing program at Southern State. The instructors and patient simulators have helped prepare me with critical thinking skills to be successful as a nurse.”

Unlike the clinical setting, SSCC can provide all students with the same learning activity rather than having to rely on the randomness of patients presenting for care. This is especially beneficial for those high-acuity, but low-frequency events that students must be prepared for.

Browder also credits the simulation lab for her growth in knowledge of the health care setting.

“It has improved my critical thinking and hands-on learning skills as well as given me the confidence to care for real patients in the clinical setting,” she said.

Bruce Fugate, associate professor and simulation lab director, said Southern State is at the forefront in facility training and equipment for its students.

“Southern State was one of the early adopters in using simulation,” he said. “We have a partnership with A.T. Still University where we provide lab and simulation activities for medical students who are completing their education in our area. We have also done some simulation activities for nurses in the area.”

Plan to stop by Southern State’s central campus in Hillsboro on Sept. 14 or 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to learn more about the college’s health care programs as well as tour the simulation lab, meet faculty and more.

If you are unable to attend, but interested in learning more about health science programming, contact Fugate at 800-628-7722, ext. 4530.

Information for this story was provided by, Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Current students Vanessa Rice of Clinton County and Racquel Browder of Fayette County work with one of the simulators during a lab exercise in the Health Science Program at Southern State Community College. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Simulation.jpg Current students Vanessa Rice of Clinton County and Racquel Browder of Fayette County work with one of the simulators during a lab exercise in the Health Science Program at Southern State Community College. Submitted photo

Central campus will hold lab tours Sept. 14-15