The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Anthony Moran, 46, of Ripley, was cited for a traffic control device.

Jerri Ruble, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

Rodney Swackhammer Jr., 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.

INCIDENT

A report was received of a burglary that occurred in the 100 block of Elizabeth Drive. The incident remains under investigation.