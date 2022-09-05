GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS

The Greenfield Police Department released the following information:

Aug. 28

ARREST/CITATION

Hayden Smith, 19, South Salem, was arrested on a warrant for animal cruelty and issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension.

INCIDENTS

The police department received a call of a possible domestic disturbance in the 900 block of North Washington Street.

Counterfeit money was used to make a purchase in the 1000 block of Jefferson Street. The incident is under investigation.

The police department eceived a call of a possible domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Sycamore Circle.

Aug. 29

INCIDENTS

The poilice department received a call from Highland County Sheriff’s Office that an emergency squad was en route to the 600 block of Jefferson Street.

The police department received a call of possible threats of bodily harm at Felson Park.

The police department received a call of threats and/or harassment in the 900 block of South Street.

The Ross County Sheriff’s Office requested an officer first respond to Rapid Forge Road for a possible domestic situation.

Tree branches/limbs blocking the alleyway in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue were reported. The appropriate departments were notified.

A female reported at the police station that received threats and/or harassment.

Aug. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Anthony Snyder, 33, Waverly, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Jesse Ross, 42, Greenfield, was issued traffic citations for driving under suspension and fictitious plates.

Robert Hurley, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication, resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer

INCIDENTS

Tree branches/limbs blocking the alleyway in the 400 block of South Second Street wee reported. The appropriate departments notified.

A report was taken for a theft from the 300 block of Lafayette Street.

Officers responded to a possible fight in the area of South McArthur Way and Smith Street.

Aug. 31

ARRRESTS/CITATIONS

Kevin Steward, 60, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Scott E. Groves, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for obstructing and persistent disorderly conduct.

INCIDENTS

An officer patrolled the area of Sixth Street and the 600 block of South Street after receiving a call of suspicious persons in the employee parking lot of Adena Greenfield Medical Center.

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office requested a unit first respond to the area of Ford Avenue.

An officer responded to the 1000 block of North Washington Street to assist in unlocking a vehicle.

A report taken for a hit-skip accident in the 100 block of Jefferson Street. The investigation is pending.

An officer responded to a possible domestic disturbance in the 400 block of Olive Street.

An officer responded to the 1400 block of Jefferson Street to assist in unlocking a vehicle.

Sept. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tad Price, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.

Carroll Woods Jr., 45, Washington Court House, was issued a traffic citation for failure to reinstate.

INCIDENTS

Officer responded to the 200 block of Jefferson Street for a male having a change in mental status.

The police department received a panic alarm for the 400 block of North Washington Street. Upon arrival, the homeowners advised of a false alarm.

The police department received call from the 100 block of Jefferson Street of threats and/or harassment.

An officer patrolled area of 600 block of South Street after receiving multiple complaints of reckless driving in the alleyways.

Sept. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Hayden Smith, 19, South Salem, was arrested on bench warrants for driving under suspension, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Heather Bolender, 42, Frankfort, was arrested for OVI and assured clear distance ahead.

INCIDENTS

The police department received call of a non-injured motorist hitting a deer in between Bainbridge and Greenfield. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office notified.

The police department eceived call from ADT for a burglary alarm on the 700 block of Lafayette Street. Upon arrival, the homeowners advised it was a false alarm.

Sept. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lias Mick, 20, Chillicothe, was charged with squealing tires, open container and OVI.

INCIDENT

An officer completed a welfare check in the 100 block of South Street.