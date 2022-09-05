Scenes from the 75th annual Highland County Fair

LeeAnn Vance (left) and her parents, Steve and Amy Vance, attempt to guide a pig in the right direction.

Landry Teeters, an eighth-grader in the Fairfield Local School District, grooms a calf.

Five-year-olds Michael Caskey (left) of Greenfield and Loghan Mego of the Frankfort area take a ride Sunday at the fair.

A rider rounds a barrel during a rodeo Sunday at the Highland County Fair.

New Highland County Fair Queen Sydney Hamilton (left) is crowned by outgoing queen Hannah Hopkins.

Contestants show their animals during an open class beef show.

A steer wrestling leaps from his horse toward a steer during Sunday’s rodeo.

The contestants at Sunday’s queen and king contests are pictured (l-r) Addy Knauff, Somara Donley, Sydney Hamilton, Anne-Marie Ogden, Rachel Rudy, Trinity Edenfield, Jayden Hixson and James Hagar.

Kids prepare for a ride at the 75th annual Highland County Fair.