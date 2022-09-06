Sales start Wednesday at 75th Highland County Fair

On a mostly cloudy and dreary Tuesday at the 75th annual Highland County Fair, 11-year-old Owen Skye of Clarksburg takes a turn on one of the more strenuous games. Jr. Fair livestock sales at the fair start Wednesday with the dairy and hog sale at 5:30 p.m. The rabbit and chicken sales are Thursday at 12 p.m., and the goats, steers, feeder calves and lambs will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

