Posted on by

Sales start Wednesday at 75th Highland County Fair


On a mostly cloudy and dreary Tuesday at the 75th annual Highland County Fair, 11-year-old Owen Skye of Clarksburg takes a turn on one of the more strenuous games. Jr. Fair livestock sales at the fair start Wednesday with the dairy and hog sale at 5:30 p.m. The rabbit and chicken sales are Thursday at 12 p.m., and the goats, steers, feeder calves and lambs will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

On a mostly cloudy and dreary Tuesday at the 75th annual Highland County Fair, 11-year-old Owen Skye of Clarksburg takes a turn on one of the more strenuous games. Jr. Fair livestock sales at the fair start Wednesday with the dairy and hog sale at 5:30 p.m. The rabbit and chicken sales are Thursday at 12 p.m., and the goats, steers, feeder calves and lambs will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.


John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

On a mostly cloudy and dreary Tuesday at the 75th annual Highland County Fair, 11-year-old Owen Skye of Clarksburg takes a turn on one of the more strenuous games. Jr. Fair livestock sales at the fair start Wednesday with the dairy and hog sale at 5:30 p.m. The rabbit and chicken sales are Thursday at 12 p.m., and the goats, steers, feeder calves and lambs will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

On a mostly cloudy and dreary Tuesday at the 75th annual Highland County Fair, 11-year-old Owen Skye of Clarksburg takes a turn on one of the more strenuous games. Jr. Fair livestock sales at the fair start Wednesday with the dairy and hog sale at 5:30 p.m. The rabbit and chicken sales are Thursday at 12 p.m., and the goats, steers, feeder calves and lambs will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Front-Fair.jpgOn a mostly cloudy and dreary Tuesday at the 75th annual Highland County Fair, 11-year-old Owen Skye of Clarksburg takes a turn on one of the more strenuous games. Jr. Fair livestock sales at the fair start Wednesday with the dairy and hog sale at 5:30 p.m. The rabbit and chicken sales are Thursday at 12 p.m., and the goats, steers, feeder calves and lambs will be sold starting at 5:30 p.m. Friday. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette