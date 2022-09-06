SSCC promotes Krebs to director of health programs

Southern State Community College has announced that Dr. Julianne Krebs, director of nursing, has been promoted to dean of health sciences.

Krebs, who currently oversees the college’s nursing program, will assume additional leadership over medical assisting and other allied health programs at the college.

When Dr. Erika Goodwin, vice president of academic affairs, joined Southern State in June she had new ideas for the health sciences programs. “The sheer size of the nursing program (it is college’s largest program) and all the details and knowledge that it takes to maintain accreditation warranted a health sciences division for nursing and our other allied health programs, which include medical assisting (also an accredited program) and phlebotomy,” Goodwin said.

“Dr. Krebs has been an outstanding leader for the nursing and practical nursing programs as the director of nursing and has a 21-year tenure with the college. I am confident under her leadership that she will serve the dean position well and will continue to direct our nursing programs while working closely with the faculty in our allied health programs, notably Rhonda Davis, our director of medical assisting, who also has a long 14-year history with the college. I look forward to working with Dr. Krebs and all of the health sciences faculty as we continue to offer high quality education and build on already strong programs,” Goodwin added.

With a diploma of nursing from the Bethesda Hospital of Nursing, a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s degree from Wright State University, and a doctorate of nursing practice from Case Western Reserve, Krebs brings a wealth of knowledge to the position.

As a longtime nurse herself, with a number of years serving in various leadership roles in the health care setting, her passion and skill set will help to advance student education in health care at Southern State.

“I look forward to working with the expanded educational team and community partners to assist students to discover the best pathway to their health care professional goals and develop the educational outcomes needed to best serve our community, “ Krebs said.

Students enrolled in a health sciences program at Southern State will learn in the new state-of-the-art education and simulation environment that was unveiled in August 2021. The center includes a full-scale simulation lab mirroring modern hospital and health facilities, mid-level skill labs, and contemporary lecture spaces. The renovation project illuminated the college’s premier academic programs and provided students an extraordinary learning space.

To date, Southern State has graduated over 1,400 registered nursing students and more than 1,200 practical nurses, along with hundreds of degree and certificate graduates in medical assisting, medical technology and phlebotomy.

For more information about Southern State’s health sciences programs, visit www.sscc.edu, email Meg Storrs at [email protected], or call 800-628-7722, ext. 2640.

Information for this story was provided by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

Former nurse has served college for 21 years