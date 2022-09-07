Parts of N. West St. closed

One-block sections of North West Street will be closed in Hillsboro for the next few months as part of a waterline replacement project.

The project area runs from West Main Street to Fenner Avenue and is scheduled to take 90 to 120 days to complete, according to Hillsboro Public Works Superintendent Shawn Adkins.

North West Street was closed as of Wednesday afternoon from West Beech Street to West North Street.

“They’re only going to close one block at a time,” Adkins told The Times-Gazette.

The road closing comes at an inopportune time with North West Street being one of the main roadways leading to and from the Highland County Fairgrounds. The 75th annual country fair runs through Saturday in Hillsboro.

“(The project) was actually scheduled for a couple months ago, and we were finally able to get the material in,” Adkins said Wednesday afternoon.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

This sign Wednesday on North West Street in Hillsboro shows that part of the street was closed down for repairs. Work will continue for the next three to four months. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Road-closed-sign.jpg This sign Wednesday on North West Street in Hillsboro shows that part of the street was closed down for repairs. Work will continue for the next three to four months. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette