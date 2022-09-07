Murder trial slated

WILMINGTON — A murder suspect’s jury trial has been scheduled for December.

The trial of 39-year-old Phillip Haley is slated to start Monday, Dec. 12, with a five-day duration penciled in on the court’s calendar.

A hearing was held Tuesday in Clinton County Common Pleas Court with Judge John W. “Tim” Rudduck presiding.

Currently incarcerated in the Clinton County Jail, Haley faces six charges including two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and one count each of trespass and felonious assault.

The charges stem from a fatal shooting of 23-year-old Zachary Parrot last December at a S.R. 729 residence near Sabina.

According to the court affidavit, Haley’s estranged wife had invited Parrott, a co-worker of hers, to her house to play board games with a mutual friend. Kari, the estranged wife, was showing Parrott around the house when Haley entered the home. Court records indicate Haley wasn’t living at the residence.

The suspect “came running up the stairs and began yelling at Zachary Parrott,” the affidavit states. Haley reportedly told Parrott to leave the house, which Parrott agreed to do.

“Mr. Parrott walked over to get his bag and Mr. Haley became upset again and attempted to strike Mr. Parrott,” the report states. “Phillip T. Haley then struck Kari Haley in the right side of her head and began to punch Mr. Parrott.”

Parrott and Haley began to fight, which led to the upstairs bathroom. Gunshots were heard and Parrott was found on the bathroom floor bleeding. Haley was a concealed carry weapon card holder and normally kept a handgun in his waistband, according to the affidavit.

Haley was taken into custody by Clinton County Sheriff’s deputies. A gun was located in Haley’s truck. Members of the SRWW Joint Fire District 2 & EMS declared Parrott dead with two bullet wounds.

A final pretrial hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Haley is represented by local attorney Scott Evans, with the Clinton County Public Defender’s Office as co-counsel.

Victim was shot at home of suspect’s estranged wife

