The 75th Highland County Fair

Seventeen-year-old Sydney Sanders works with a pig Wednesday at the 2022 Highland County Fair. Besides the usual attractions, some of the bigger events the last three days of the fair include a demolition derby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, both a tractor/truck pull and talent show at 7 p.m. Friday, and on Saturday a cheerleading competition at 5 p.m., and a tractor/truck pull and the finals of the talent contest, with $1,000 going to the winner, at 7 p.m.

