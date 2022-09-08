Highland County EMA needs volunteers

The Highland County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is inviting community volunteer organizations and unaffiliated volunteers to participate in an upcoming multi-county training event for a Family Assistance Center (FAC).

Training will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, 8123 S.R. 135, Lynchburg. This event is part of a year-long project to create a FAC capability in rural counties in the event of a mass casualty/fatality situation.

This is a joint project between Adams, Brown, Clinton and Highland County EMAs and will provide volunteers training on all aspects of a FAC.

To register for the training event, visit: https://www.rswofac.com/training-and-tabletop-exercise. In addition, a full-scale exercise is planned for Nov. 1 in Brown County, which will test the ability of partner counties to operate together in support of a major incident.

For more information about this project, or to volunteer with EMA, contact David Bushelman at 937-393-5880.

Submitted by David Bushelman, director, Highland County EMA.