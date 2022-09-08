HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Sept. 6

INCIDENTS

A resident of the 3200 block of S.R. 136 reported a theft through social media. After investigation, charges are pending against a Chillicothe male.

Deputies responded to the 6800 block of Heather Moor Trail after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined that the altercation was verbal and the parties had separated before deputies arrived.

A resident of the 6900 block of S.R. 124 reported the theft of medication from their residence.

Deputies responded to at 10000 block of S.R. 124 after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, the parties separated and declined to file charges.

Sept. 7

INCIDENTS/CITATION

Frontier Communications advised that 450 feet of cable was taken from S.R. 134 in Clay Township. This incident remains under investigation.

Richard W. Johnson, 50, Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and having weapons under disability.