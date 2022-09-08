Annual HCHS Log Cabin Cookout

The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual Log Cabin Cookout starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 at 151 E. Main St. in Hillsboro.

The location is the site of the Highland County Historical Society’s Highland House Museum and the cabin is located directly behind the museum.

“It’s a tradition that we’ve had for many, many years with the ham and bean soup dinner that we have it outside on the back lawn by the log cabin,” said Jean Fawley of the historical society.

A dinner of ham and bean soup, cornbread, hot dogs, coneys, dessert and drinks will be served from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The dinner is free, but donations are encouraged since the event is a fundraiser for the historical society.

The society’s museum and log cabin will be open for tours.

In 1980, the log cabin was donated to the historical society by Curtis, Cinda and Cy Wilson. It was originally built by George Robinson along Mad River Road, about 2.5 miles from New Market.

During the 1990s, the cabin was disassembled and hauled to its current site behind the museum. Susie Sharp, president of the society at the time, kicked off a fundraiser with a letter to the membership to support the project to restore the cabin.

South Central Power donated the cedar logs that were later used to make shingles for the roof. Reconstruction began during the Festival of the Bells as a log-raising event using skilled and unskilled workers.

Prior to the cookout, from 1-4 p.m., Ohio Open Doors will allow people to tour the historic Highland House and Scott House. Additionally, a recreation of an old radio broadcast called “The Meanest Man in Highland County” will be presented by Bob Brown and various actors.

“Bob Brown is one of our board members, and he’s also an actor at the Southern State Community Theater,” said Fawley. “They’ll just stand in front of the crowd and present an old-time radio show and read the parts just like they did when the radio broadcast was done.”

Reservations can be made by calling 937-393-3392 or by calling Jean Fawley at 937-763-2657 by Sept. 15.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.

The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual Log Cabin Cookout, and an old-time radio show, Saturday, Sept. 17

Day’s events also include old-time radio broadcast