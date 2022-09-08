Dayton man gets 18 months for trafficking meth

A Dayton man was sentenced in Highland County Common Pleas Court to 48 months in prison total for two counts of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine to be served in the Corrections Reception Center in Orient.

Malik Robinson, 26, was sentenced to 24 months for the first count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a second-degree felony, which was mandatory to be consecutive to the second count’s sentencing of 24 months for aggravated trafficking of meth, also a second-degree felony. Robinson was given two days of jail-time credit.

Court records state that Robinson was ordered to pay restitution of $600 to the Highland County Task Force alongside two co-defendants, another $600 along with one of those co-defendants and then another $540 together with a separate co-defendant.

Due to some of Robinson’s co-defendants still possibly not having been served warrants yet or not having been arrested, his indictment and Bill of Particulars were not available.

In other sentencings, Dennis Clarkson, 48, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of aggravated trafficking of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth-degree felony. Clarkson was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

Court records state that if Clarkson violates any of the community control or drug court docket sanctions, he would be given a sentence of 12 months and ordered to pay a fine of $2,500.

According to court documents, on or around July 13, 2021, an officer was on patrol in a marked cruiser along with another patrol officer. When they were approaching Baltimore Avenue by South Sixth Street in Greenfield, the first patrol officer saw Clarkson walking on the sidewalk. That patrol officer knew that Clarkson had an active warrant out for his arrest.

The patrol officer initiated contact with Clarkson and told him that he was being placed under arrest. Clarkson told the patrol officer that he had something on his person. The patrol officer asked Clarkson what that was. He said that he had a paper fold. The patrol officer asked him what was inside the paper, to which Clarkson said it was “probably” fentanyl or heroin.

The patrol officer found a paper fold in Clarkson’s front right pocket. It was found to contain an off-white powder. He was transported to the Greenfield Police Department. The substance found on Clarkson’s person was submitted to BCI for analysis and found to contain a fentanyl-related compound.

In other sentencings, Michael Campanaro, 45, Hillsboro, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. Campanaro was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket.

Court records state that if Campanaro violates any of the community control or drug court docket sanctions, he would be given a sentence of 18 months and ordered to pay a fine of $5,000.

According to court documents, on or around Sept. 19, 2021, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a truck that was parked at the Rainsboro school with its driver’s door open and nobody around the vehicle. A deputy responded to the location alongside a sergeant and another deputy. When they got to the location, the first deputy saw a silver Chevrolet truck parked near the side of the school with the driver’s side door open.

That deputy approached the truck and saw a male lean back in the driver’s seat. The deputy recognized the male subject in the seat as Campanaro. He said that the truck was his and he was driving it to his friend’s house near the school when he ran out of gas. Campanaro said he had just traded another vehicle for the truck. The deputy ran the truck’s VIN number through LEADS and dispatch told them that the truck was reported as stolen from Cincinnati.

Campanaro was placed under arrest and transported to the Highland County Justice Center.

Two others receive community control