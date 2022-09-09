15-minute prep for chicken stroganoff

Hello! Patricia Nichols sent me another great recipe. I love fixing all these great recipes, especially ones that are easy and one pan. Thank you so much Patricia Nicholes.

If anyone has a quick and easy recipe, please send it to [email protected] or call me at 937-39-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you. Have a great week!

SLOW COOKER

CHICKEN STROGANOFF

This great weeknight meal takes less than 15 minutes to prep, then the slow cooker does the rest.

Ingredients

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

1/4 cup all purpose flour

1 table tomato paste

1 (one-ounce) package dry onion soup mix

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (eight-ounce) bottom mushrooms, quartered

6 boneless, skinless chicken things (about 1 3/4 pounds)

1 (12-ounce) egg noodles

4 table butter, cut into pieces

4-ounce cream cheese, at room temperature

Chopped fresh parsley, for serving

Directions

1. Whisk together the broth, flour, tomato paste and onion soup mix, 1 teaspoon salt, 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a medium bowl until combined. Add to a six-quart slow cooker and top with mushrooms and chicken. Cover and cook on high for four hours.

2. When ready to serve, bring a large pot of water to boil; salt the water generously. Add the noodles and cook until all dente, according to the package directions. Drain and toss in a large bowl with the butter until the butter is melted and the noodles are completely coated.

3. Transfer the chicken to a small bowl and shred with two forks. Whisk the cream cheese into the sauce until completely evaporated. Stir in the chicken and noodles. Top with parsley before serving.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.